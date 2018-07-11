English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Sanju's Success, Sanjay Dutt to Pen His Autobiography Next
Sanju, the biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay, released to positive reviews last month, and has fetched over Rs 250 crore at the box office in India so far.
Image: Twitter/ Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt, whose dramatic life has made for a Bollywood biopic, is now set to pen an autobiography to be published by HarperCollins for his sixtieth birthday on July 29, 2019.
Apart from his professional accomplishments, the actor's ebbs and flows will be captured in his memoir, being billed as "perhaps the biggest, most dramatic and honest star memoir to emerge out of Bollywood".
"I have had the fortune of living a remarkable life, full of ups and downs, joys and sorrows. There are so many interesting stories to tell that I've never had the chance to tell before. I am looking forward so much to sharing my memories and emotions with readers everywhere," Sanjay said in a statement.
His story has been told and retold in the media and through books by other authors, but it's the first time Sanjay will be opening up his heart in a book about losing his mother Nargis Dutt as he was making his debut in Rocky; his battle with substance abuse, multiple heartbreaks, encounters with the law and a staggered stint in prison, alongside his closeness to his father Sunil Dutt, his superstardom, his physique and his return to the big screen and his family life.
According to the publishers, with the book "readers will get to look into the soul" of Sanjay, through stories about his youth, his Bollywood stint in the 1980s and 1990s, his experiences in prison, and his process of self-discovery.
Udayan Mitra, Publisher - Literary, HarperCollins India, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that we will be bringing out Sanjay Dutt's autobiography in the summer of 2019. He' a star like no other, and what an extraordinary life he has had. This is a memoir that is going to be told from the heart, and will reveal a Sanjay Dutt that even his most ardent fans don't know."
