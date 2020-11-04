After Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Enter Bollywood, Confirms Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is all set to embrace fatherhood for the fourth time in his life. The actor, who is expecting his second child with Kareena Kapoor, recently opened up about his take on his elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting career. Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan, who is already a popular actress, had mentioned that the former would pursue acting after his college. Ibrahim, grandson of cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is also a fine player of the game.

During a recent interaction with SpotboyE, Saif revealed he’s all for it when asked about Ibrahim’s plunge into acting. The 50-year-old stated that Ibrahim seems prepared for a career as an actor. He said that he would love all his children to be in the profession as he believes it is the best place to work in. Saif recalled being a mess himself at the age of 17-18. However, it was the job that brought in a sense of identity for him. It gave him the satisfaction and enjoyment more than he could have asked for.

Saif is father to Sara and Ibrahim from his earlier marriage to Amrita Singh, who is also a popular actress.

In an earlier interview, Saif mentioned that he is not sure if would launch Ibrahim but films are a viable career choice for the boy. Saif was approving of Ibrahim entering Bollywood. He said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first (sic.)”

On the work front, Saif’s last big screen outing was Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and newcomer Alaya F. He also had an important cameo in the OTT release Dil Bechara.

He next has Bhoot Police directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Saif will also be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukherji. The actor has been roped in to play the antagonist in the forthcoming action drama, Adipurush alongside South star Prabhas. The project will mark the second collaboration of Saif and filmmaker Om Raut after the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has also committed to Amazon Prime Video's web series Dilli where he will be seen as a politician.