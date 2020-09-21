After Saumya Tandon, Another Actor Expected to Quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

It seems the coronavirus pandemic has not been good for the cast of Hindi television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. After actress Saumya Tandon – who played Anita Mishra – left the show, another popular character is expected to leave the series soon.

Actress Falguni Rajani, known for playing Gulfam Kali in the popular comedy show, will be bidding adieu to her renowned role, according to a report. Rajani has signed a new Marathi show due to which she chose to leave Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers of the show or the actress.

Gulfam Kali was one of the most entertaining characters in the show who was mostly seen enticing the male characters like Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh), Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitash Gaud), Prem Chaudhary (Vishwajeet Soni) and the neighbourhood vagabonds Teeka and Malkhan.

Fans have expressed their sorrow on Rajani's social media handles. Users commented, "I miss you on the show... Why you left", while others commented how they only watched the show for her performance.

Before working on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Rajani appeared in various movies and shows. She worked in the Gujarati movie Gajjubhai and was also seen in television show Badi Door Se Aaye Hai as Ila Mausi. She will now be seen in a new Marathi show Shreemanta Gharchi Soon which will air on Sony Marathi.

Earlier actor Saumya Tandon had announced her exit from the show after she said she wanted to explore more opportunities. Tandon had been playing the role of Anita Mishra since the show’s inception in 2015.

She shot her last episode on August 21. In an interview to Bombay Times, Tandon said, “I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai did not contribute to my growth. I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now and I don't see myself doing it for another five years.”