After Sending Migrants Home, Sonu Sood Supports Campaign Against Domestic Violence

Sonu Sood has become one of the biggest saviours for migrants trying to return home during the lockdown. After sending over 20,000 migrant workers back home as part of his Ghar Bhejo initiative, the actor is now throwing his weight behind another cause.

With cases of domestic violence increasing during the lockdown, Sood has teamed up with Hothur Foundation to launch a campaign called Victory Over Violence. The initiative encourages women to narrate their stories of abuse, which will then be shared by Sood on social media, thus creating awareness about the issue, reported Mid-Day.

The actor is supporting this attempt to reach out to women who are confined to their homes with abusive partners. "The foundation is doing a great job in these tough times, and I want to support them as much as I can," he said.

Kulsum Shadab Wahab, executive director of the foundation, said, "Sonu's efforts towards sending migrants home is commendable. When he talks about domestic abuse, the message will reach many people and those in need of help will benefit."

The actor recently sent 200 idli vendors from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu via buses. His fans hailed him for his efforts to help people during the pandemic. "He is also sending poor people by flight also.its unbelievable.sonu bhai you are great, acchuly 'great' word is very small for you.hatsoff to you sonubhai," one fan wrote. "May God bless him with infinite happiness always," wrote another.

