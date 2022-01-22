After Separation from Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Is Directing Valentine's Day Special Song

Life doesn’t stop for anybody! Days after announcing separation from her husband Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is back to work. The filmmaker is currently busy directing a love song. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth decided to call it quits after 18 years of marriage. They announced their separation through a joint statement on Monday night, January 17.

If a report in ETimes is to be believed, Aishwaryaa, who is the daughter of South megastar Rajinikanth, has already resumed work. She is reportedly directing a song for Tips and Prenaa Arora at Hyderabad. “It’s Valentine’s Day song and it has romance. The shoot starts on January 25 and ends on January 27. They are going to shoot for three full days. Aishwaryaa is very engaged in work, right now," a source told ETimes.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts.

“Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

“Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter. Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: “No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa worked together in 3, which marked the latter’s directorial debut. The psychological thriller also featured Dhanush’s popular song called ‘Kolaveri Di,’ which became an internet sensation.

