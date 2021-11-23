After Separation From Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Focus on Career

Actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu is extremely popular not just in the South but across the country. A recent survey even claimed that Samantha is the most popular female actor in South India. In October 2021, Samantha announced her separation from her Husband Naga Chaitanya on social media. And now the two actors are moving on and focussing on their upcoming projects.

Samantha Ruth recently attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor was also on a panel with the team of The Family Man 2. She attended the event in a gorgeous red designer sari. The pictures from the event went viral on social media. The viral picture shows Samantha with director duo Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK.

The fans of the ex-celebrity couple are eager to know about the life both are living after their separation. Netizens keep talking about the couple on social media. So let us tell you the south actor Naga Chaitanya is busy with his upcoming projects, whereas Samantha is keeping herself busy with her next projects.

A close aide to Samantha says that she has been busy with her work. She attends shootings regularly and is living all alone in her house. Samantha also went on a spiritual journey to Char Dham Yatra, Yamunotri and Badrinath.

The actor recently deleted all the pictures with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram account. The deletion of almost 85 photos with her ex-husband became a piece of sensational news.

Samantha has wrapped shooting for her next, Shakuntalam, which is also being produced by her. Gunasekhar is helming the film.

Samantha has also signed a film project with senior producer Shivalenka Krishnaprasad produced by Dream Warriors.

Samantha is now creating a sensation in terms of remuneration as well. It is being said that the actor charges Rs 3 crore for a film.

