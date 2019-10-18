After Setting Guinness World Record, Jennifer Aniston Thanks Fans for 'Glitchy Welcome' to Instagram
Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the cast of Friends have been the talk of Instagram. The actress had recently joined the social media platform and set a world record for being the fastest person to get a million followers. Adding to it was her first Instagram post which was a reunion picture of herself along with the rest of the cast of Friends.
Jennifer Aniston recently made another Instagram post acknowledging how her joining the platform had taken the internet by storm. In the post, she thanked her fans for a "glitchy welcome". The post is a video clip from her upcoming series titled The Morning Show.
I swear I didn’t mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️
Jennifer Aniston is known to be close friends with her Friends co-star Courtney Cox. The latter welcomed her to Instagram with a picture and in the caption used her iconic line from the first episode of Friends.
Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world...it sucks. You’re gonna love it! ♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on
While Courtney Cox has been away from work this year, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in the mystery comedy film titled Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler. November onwards she will be seen in the series The Morning Show alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.
