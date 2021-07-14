After Shagufta Ali, Actress Savita Bajaj Seeks Financial Assistance

Covid-19 crisis has affected people all around the world especially the entertainment industry. Last year, many actors and workers of the industry had revealed about financial crunches they had been facing. Now, veteran actress Savita Bajaj who had worked in several notable films like Beta Ho Toh Aisa and Nazrana has also opened up about the same. Three months ago she was infected with COVID-19 and had been hospitalised for 22 days. The 79 years old actress was admitted to the hospital recently too after she complained of breathlessness. She revealed that she has been running out of money and can’t even pay her medical bills.

Talking to ETimes, she shared that all her savings have dried up due to medical expenses and failing health. She said, “I have developed serious breathing issues and don’t know how I will manage now.” The veteran actress also revealed that she has no one to take care of her as her family refused to accept her. She told the portal that around 25 years ago, she decided to move back to her hometown, Delhi, but no one in the family wanted to keep her. She said, “I have earned a lot, helped those in need, but today I need help.”

She also told the portal that she wants someone to build an old age home for actors like her who are all alone and can not afford homes in Mumbai. At present, she is getting financial assistance of Rs 2500 and Rs 500 from The Writers’ Association and CINTAA but that’s not enough to pay her medical bill. She said, “I didn’t want to ask for money, but it’s going to be difficult for me to manage now”.

Back in 2016, the association had helped her with rupees one lakh and CINTAA, had provided her Rs 50,000 after she was hospitalised due to an accident.

