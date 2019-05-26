English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
After Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani Stops by to Meet Rishi Kapoor in New York
Like many other celebrities, Rajkumar Hirani stopped by to meet Rishi Kapoor on his trip to New York.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor
Loading...
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were elated to meet filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Like many other celebrities, Hirani stopped by to meet the Kapoors on his trip to New York.
Neetu on Saturday took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself along with Hirani and Rishi, who is undergoing medical treatment in NYC since last year.
She wrote: “We both love and admire Raju so we’re super excited today!!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies!!! Exhilarating #greatdirector #simple# lovehismovies.” (sic)
On Thursday, it was Karan Johar who spent some good time with Bollywood’s much-loved couple. He also shared a photo with them and described his experience meeting them after a long time.
Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently in New York for a stand alone Netflix special with David Letterman, also took time out of his schedule to pay a visit to Rishi.
Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York.
Just last month, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Neetu on Saturday took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself along with Hirani and Rishi, who is undergoing medical treatment in NYC since last year.
She wrote: “We both love and admire Raju so we’re super excited today!!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies!!! Exhilarating #greatdirector #simple# lovehismovies.” (sic)
On Thursday, it was Karan Johar who spent some good time with Bollywood’s much-loved couple. He also shared a photo with them and described his experience meeting them after a long time.
Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently in New York for a stand alone Netflix special with David Letterman, also took time out of his schedule to pay a visit to Rishi.
Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York.
Just last month, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- We Need More Films like Disney’s Aladdin and More Women like the New Jasmine, Here’s Why
- Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Headline Making Moments From Koffee with Karan
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results