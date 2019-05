After Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani Stops by to Meet Rishi Kapoor in New York

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were elated to meet filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Like many other celebrities, Hirani stopped by to meet the Kapoors on his trip to New York.Neetu on Saturday took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself along with Hirani and Rishi, who is undergoing medical treatment in NYC since last year.She wrote: “We both love and admire Raju so we’re super excited today!!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies!!! Exhilarating #greatdirector #simple# lovehismovies.” (sic)On Thursday, it was Karan Johar who spent some good time with Bollywood’s much-loved couple. He also shared a photo with them and described his experience meeting them after a long time.Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently in New York for a stand alone Netflix special with David Letterman, also took time out of his schedule to pay a visit to Rishi.Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York.Just last month, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)