English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif Aces Varun-Anushka's Sui Dhaaga Challenge; Watch Video
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga challenge — which implores you to thread a needle in 10 seconds — has caught on with the celebrities.
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga challenge — which implores you to thread a needle in 10 seconds — has caught on with the celebrities.
Loading...
After Akshay Kumar's PadMan challenge, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga challenge — which implores you to thread a needle in 10 seconds — has caught on with the celebrities. So far, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have been successful in completing the task on time. Known for his wit and self deprecating humour, SRK completed the challenge last Wednesday and how! Now, it's taken up by Katrina Kaif.
In a video, shared by Varun on his official Twitter account, we see Katrina ace the challenge in no time. In fact, she also stitched a dress. Thanking the actress for accepting the challenge, Varun wrote: "#KatrinaKaif does the #suidhaagachallenge finally thank u kat see how she does" (sic)
While a number of celebs are showing their skill at needle threading, we’re yet to see if Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, will be able to do it or not.
Based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Sui Dhaaga is the story of a married couple’s — Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) — roller-coaster journey from being penniless to building their own company. The trailer of the film looks promising and has already got quite a positive response from the audiences, especially for Varun and Anushka for getting into the skin of the characters.
In a video, shared by Varun on his official Twitter account, we see Katrina ace the challenge in no time. In fact, she also stitched a dress. Thanking the actress for accepting the challenge, Varun wrote: "#KatrinaKaif does the #suidhaagachallenge finally thank u kat see how she does" (sic)
#KatrinaKaif does the #suidhaagachallenge finally thank u kat see how she does pic.twitter.com/Jq4by3gjhC— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 26, 2018
While a number of celebs are showing their skill at needle threading, we’re yet to see if Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, will be able to do it or not.
Based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Sui Dhaaga is the story of a married couple’s — Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) — roller-coaster journey from being penniless to building their own company. The trailer of the film looks promising and has already got quite a positive response from the audiences, especially for Varun and Anushka for getting into the skin of the characters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers | Are Dhawan & Rohit Already Among Best Opening Pairs of All Time?
- Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets 4-Star Global NCAP Safety Crash Test Rating, Equals Tata Nexon - Video
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...