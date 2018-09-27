After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif Aces Varun-Anushka's Sui Dhaaga Challenge; Watch Video

#KatrinaKaif does the #suidhaagachallenge finally thank u kat see how she does pic.twitter.com/Jq4by3gjhC — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 26, 2018

After Akshay Kumar's PadMan challenge, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga challenge — which implores you to thread a needle in 10 seconds — has caught on with the celebrities. So far, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have been successful in completing the task on time. Known for his wit and self deprecating humour, SRK completed the challenge last Wednesday and how! Now, it's taken up by Katrina Kaif.In a video, shared by Varun on his official Twitter account, we see Katrina ace the challenge in no time. In fact, she also stitched a dress. Thanking the actress for accepting the challenge, Varun wrote: "#KatrinaKaif does the #suidhaagachallenge finally thank u kat see how she does" (sic)While a number of celebs are showing their skill at needle threading, we’re yet to see if Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, will be able to do it or not.Based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Sui Dhaaga is the story of a married couple’s — Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) — roller-coaster journey from being penniless to building their own company. The trailer of the film looks promising and has already got quite a positive response from the audiences, especially for Varun and Anushka for getting into the skin of the characters.