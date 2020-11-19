After Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan Planning to Rope in Salman Khan Too

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly shot for a cameo in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha, the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. SRK will reportedly appear as Raj Malhotra, his character from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade. During this journey of self-discovery, Aamir's character will be seen landing on the sets of the 1995 film to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, reported Mumbai Mirror. SRK apparently shot for his part before going to the UAE for the IPL. In 1993, Ashutosh Gowariker had got the two Khans for a cameo in his directorial debut Pehla Nasha.

A source said that Aamir is also in talks with Salman Khan for a cameo, but they are yet to decide which character he will appear as. "Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy. There's a track set in 1989 that depicts a change in audience's taste. They are expected to finalise the details soon," revealed the source.

Vijay Sethupati, too, is a part of the film and is said to be playing the protagonist’s best friend, Bubba. In the original, Gary Sinise played the role. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead and is all set for a Christmas 2021 release.