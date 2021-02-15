After 'Shakti', I Wanted to do Something Prominent, Says Ayub Khan

Actor Ayub Khan, who was last seen in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', is back with yet another unconventional show 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan'. The actor will be seen playing the character of Guddu Mishra in the show.

Khan said, “After ‘Shakti’, I wanted to do something prominent. And, I thought single parent, working woman was very relevant in the society. It had great meaning and it needed to be told.”

He further said, “I am playing ‘Guddu Mishra’, he is very respectful of his father and on his insistence he gets married to a girl, whom he probably didn’t want to marry. He has four daughters from her and he is not very happy about it. He believes that he needs to make certain changes in his life and gets married to another girl. Guddu creates twists and turns in his first wife's life.”

The show will also see actresses Reena Kapoor and Deepshika Nagpal in the lead roles. “I am very comfortable with Reena because I have done a show with her titled 'Shakti'. Deepshika is a very dear friend of mine, we have been friends for the past 20 years. So, it is fabulous and super fun,” said Khan.

Do you believe that now a variety of subjects are written where women are shown headstrong and not vulnerable and feeble like before? Khan answered, “Everybody is vulnerable and feeble at certain given points of time. What prevails in the industry is that women are lesser or are not as competent as men. I think that mindset has to be broken and that is something which has to be narrated or told in stories.”

Having been in the industry for over 30 years, Khan is still waiting to attempt on comedy. He said, “I have not been offered comedy. I would like to attempt comedy. Producers and directors have a mindset that probably I wouldn’t excel in it.”

Khan has also been part of movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Mela, LOC: Kargil and many more. But he didn't leave television to work in films. He said, “TV is like bread and butter and it is very difficult to break away from it. As of now, I have been concentrating on TV because every time I get a show, there is certain amount of time that has to be given as a commitment. That leaves very little for films and to accommodate films would require me to throw away schedule of TV into complete disarray.

“There are different aspects that I enjoy of different medium, I like the phase and the volume of work that takes place in TV. I like the fact that films have a story that has a beginning, mid and end point to it. That helps you as an actor to define your character. In TV, you have to be completely flexible to a lot of changes. I really can’t choose one.”

'Ranju Ki Betiyaan' will soon air on Dangal TV.