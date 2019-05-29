English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Exit, M Ghibran to Compose Music for Prabhas' Saaho
Tamil music director M Ghibran has been roped in by the makers of 'Saaho' to compose music for the film after Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opted out of it.
An image of M Ghibran, courtesy of Wikipedia
Loading...
After music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opted out of Prabhas' upcoming action-thriller Saaho, over undisclosed reasons, Tamil music director M Ghibran has been roped in to produce music for the multilingual venture. M Ghibran works include films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Vishwaroopam 2.
According to a report in Firstpost, a source from the team said, "After Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy walked out, Sujeeth asked Ghibran to work on two songs and the background score of the film. But on seeing the rushes, Ghibran felt that the background score of the film will take more time so he preferred to focus only on the re-recording."
On May 28, shortly after a new poster of Saaho, featuring Prabhas was unveiled, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa and Ehsaan Noorani announced via social media post that they will no longer be working on the film.
Sharing the big news of leaving Saaho, the trio mentioned on Twitter, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho. Here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic)."
Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film’s lead star cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. Saaho also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry.
Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Saaho will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on August 15.
Follow @News18Movies for more
According to a report in Firstpost, a source from the team said, "After Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy walked out, Sujeeth asked Ghibran to work on two songs and the background score of the film. But on seeing the rushes, Ghibran felt that the background score of the film will take more time so he preferred to focus only on the re-recording."
On May 28, shortly after a new poster of Saaho, featuring Prabhas was unveiled, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa and Ehsaan Noorani announced via social media post that they will no longer be working on the film.
Sharing the big news of leaving Saaho, the trio mentioned on Twitter, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho. Here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic)."
We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film :)— Shankar Ehsaan Loy (@ShankarEhsanLoy) May 27, 2019
Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film’s lead star cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. Saaho also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry.
Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Saaho will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on August 15.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results