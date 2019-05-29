Take the pledge to vote

After Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Exit, M Ghibran to Compose Music for Prabhas' Saaho

Tamil music director M Ghibran has been roped in by the makers of 'Saaho' to compose music for the film after Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opted out of it.

After Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Exit, M Ghibran to Compose Music for Prabhas' Saaho
An image of M Ghibran, courtesy of Wikipedia
After music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opted out of Prabhas' upcoming action-thriller Saaho, over undisclosed reasons, Tamil music director M Ghibran has been roped in to produce music for the multilingual venture. M Ghibran works include films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Vishwaroopam 2.

According to a report in Firstpost, a source from the team said, "After Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy walked out, Sujeeth asked Ghibran to work on two songs and the background score of the film. But on seeing the rushes, Ghibran felt that the background score of the film will take more time so he preferred to focus only on the re-recording."

On May 28, shortly after a new poster of Saaho, featuring Prabhas was unveiled, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa and Ehsaan Noorani announced via social media post that they will no longer be working on the film.

Sharing the big news of leaving Saaho, the trio mentioned on Twitter, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho. Here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic)."




Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film’s lead star cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. Saaho also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry.

Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Saaho will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on August 15.

