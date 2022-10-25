After Sharad Pawar Controversy, Ketaki Chitale Faces Fresh Trouble For Diwali Post

Actress Ketaki Chitale, who was not too long ago embroiled in a controversy over her remark against Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, has landed in trouble again. The actress wished her followers Diwali on Facebook in an unusual way. Ketaki Chitale posted, “Do not underestimate the importance of every celebration by adding happiness. There is a lot of difference between good luck and happiness. Do not create a difference between you and your religion by writing happily. Heartiest congratulations to Deepotsav.”



Ketaki was trolled because of her understanding of the words happy and good luck. A user has shared an old post in the comment section. In her 2020 post, Ketaki ended up saying “Happy and safe Diwali”.

“What will we talk about now? ” Ketaki replied to the comment and wrote, “This is how a person learns and changes.” Another wrote, “Happy Diwali Ketaki Chitale.”

A few days ago, on Instagram, Ketaki wrote, “Visited the Andaman Jail 10 years ago. It was a thorn on my side. Only the sound of the sea (and fellow inmates maybe), a small window 10 feet on one side and a barrack door on the other side. I joked that it was not a ledge, but a lock. What is the need! After 10 years when I was put in jail, the same wall, barrack door and window were on the same side. There was no sound of the sea. But now when I look at the sea, only this is heard!”

Last year, the Marathi actress was taken into police custody for sharing a derogatory post targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The actor faced at least six cases in five districts of Maharashtra. Several women activists were seen protesting and hitting Ketki’s photo with their sandals and slippers.

Ketaki was booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups)

