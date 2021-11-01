After Shehnaaz Gill, Jaan Kumar Sanu Trolled for Tribute Song on Sidharth Shukla

Only recently, actress Shehnaaz Gill released a tribute track celebrating her friendship with late Sidharth Shukla. Titled, Tu Yaheen Hai, the song captures Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s lovely moments from inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to their last song Habit.

However, as the song was released on social media, the hashtag ‘Don’t Use Sidharth Shukla’ started to trend on Twitter.

Read: Aly Goni Defends Shehnaaz Gill Amid ‘Stop Using Sidharth Shukla’ Trend: She Has Right to Pay Tribute

Now, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, on Sunday, made an announcement on Twitter for his upcoming tribute song for Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The song is titled Mera Tu and will release on Diwali. Jaan also received considerable backlash for planning to release a tribute song dedicated to the late actor. A few netizens were of the opinion that the singer was ‘commercialising Sidharth’s death’ and ‘disrespecting’ him.

Jaan, taking to Twitter, hit back at one of the trolls who accused him of disrespecting Sidharth’s legacy. The singer wrote - “Disrespecting his legacy" by dedicating a song to him and shehnaaz ? Bro I’m a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised? This is “disrespecting his legacy"? I think you need help. Anyways, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday (sic)."

"Disrespecting his legacy" by dedicating a song to him and shehnaaz ? Bro I'm a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised ? This is "disrespecting his legacy" ? I think you need help. Anyways, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday https://t.co/vytE9yy3Nd— Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 31, 2021

Earlier, fans had bashed singer Amit Tandon for reportedly announcing a tribute song for Sidharth. However, the singer later clarified that the song wasn’t meant to be a tribute and he had only mentioned Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s names as felt their fans would enjoy the song.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.