After Shilpa Shetty, John Cena Transforms Ranveer Singh's Khilji Avatar into Stone Cold

John Cena's weird posts on Instagram always make news. The American wrestler has left Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in splits his time.

Cena, on May 29, posted a look of Ranveer Singh from his film, Padmaavat. Ranveer played the character of Alauddin Khilji in the film, flaunting dreadlocks and a scary expression.

We can see Ranveer's face superimposed over WWE wrestler Steve Austin's body, with 'Stone Cold Singh' written over it. Steve Austin is better known by his ring name Stone Cold. Ranveer Singh, who couldn't resist laughing out loud, could only post “Hahahahahaha” in the comments.

















Earlier, he has posted the same photo of Stone Cold with actress Shilpa Shetty's face morphed on it. This is one of the most common memes you'll find on Cena's Instagram feed. He loves to morph Austin's photo with other celebrities and pop culture icons.

Cena is known for uploading random pictures on his Instagram. Many Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan, Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz have made appearances on his page. He unabashedly shares quirky takes on celebrities and adds no caption or context, which helps in keeping the viewers engaged.

His Instagram bio reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”



Last year, the Gully Boy actor debuted on Cena's page, wearing a colourful shirt and shades. Ranveer replied to Cena's posted photo with the wrestler's iconic line. "Can't see me,” reads his comment.





The former champion hasn't made any official announcement or appearance since Wrestlemania 36. The match that took place behind closed doors amid coronavirus lockdown was aired on April 5 in India. Cena battled it out and lost to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

