After Shilpa Shinde, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's New Angoori Aka Shubhangi Atre Offered Bigg Boss

Shilpa Shinde was undoubtedly one of the the most loving contestants on season 11 of Bigg Boss, courtesy her entertaining antics and cooking skills. During her 105 days of stay inside the BB house, the actor, who became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi on TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, won the hearts of many people with her humility and mature outlook.

With the coveted Bigg Boss trophy presented by megastar Salman Khan and a prize money of Rs 44 Lakh - Shilpa had claimed the winning position of the popular reality show, while another celebrity contestant Hina Khan was declared as the first runner-up.

Now if a report in SpotboyE is to be believed, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's new Angoori Aka Shubhangi Atre has been approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Shubhangi came on board Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after Shilpa abruptly exited the show four years ago, alleging that the makers mentally tortured her.

In a recent interaction with The Times of India, Shilpa's former co-star Rohitashv Gaur spoke about some good and bad memories from the show.

"There have been a lot of good memories on the show but Shilpa Shinde’s exit from the sitcom was very sad. Shilpa made the character of Angoori Bhabhi very popular but when she quit, the TRPs fell and we thought that the show won’t survive. Thankfully, Shubhangi was roped in and within a month or so she picked up the character and the TRPs got a boost yet again.”