After Shweta Pandit, Singer Caralisa Monteiro Speaks Up Against Anu Malik: 'He Insisted I Come Home'
'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' singer Caralisa Monteiro recounted how Anu Malik had once insisted her to come over to his place to record a song.
'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' singer Caralisa Monteiro recounted how Anu Malik had once insisted her to come over to his place to record a song.
Singer Caralisa Monteiro, best known for songs like Dard-e-Disco, Mitwa and Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, has described being harassed by music composer Anu Malik. She is the latest woman to accuse Malik of sexual misconduct.
Speaking to Bombay Times, Monteiro recounted how Malik had once insisted her to come over to his place to record a song. She said, “I’ve had a specific incident with Anu Malik. I had to tell him that I only work in a studio. This happened almost 15 years ago when I was starting out. I never worked with him since."
She continued, “Anu Malik wanted me to come over to his place to jam with him. He was insistent that I came home as that’s how it was done. And I told him if you need me to sing a song, I’m a professional recording artiste, so I will meet you at the studio, take the brief and then track. So when I met him later, I went with my dear friend Clinton (Cerejo, singer), because I was uncomfortable going alone. Everyone knew the kind of individual Anu Malik was."
Previously, singer Shweta Pandit accused Malik of sexually harassing her when she was 15. In a long post on Twitter, Pandit recounted her ordeal and called Malik a "paedophile". Sona Mohapatra also accused Malik of being a "serial offender" and alleged that he would call her at odd hours.
On Monday, singer Alisha Chinai, who recorded several hit songs with Malik during the 1990s, also came forward to call him out for his alleged sexual misconduct. She claimed that every word said and written about the Bollywood music composer was "true".
During the release of Chinai's hit track Made in India, the singer had accused Malik of molesting her. The two did not work together for several years, only to reunite in 2003 with Ishq Vishk.
On Saturday, two more women came forward to accuse Malik of sexual harassment.
Sony Entertainment Television Sunday fired Malik from the singing reality show Indian Idol in the wake of the numerous allegations of sexual harassment that have been levelled against him by multiple women.
