After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Shehnaaz Gill Spends Time with Orphan Kids and Elderly | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill made a rare public appearance after the demise of her close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla this week. The actress was spotted at an orphanage in Amritsar on Tuesday where she met and interacted with children. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared videos and pictures of the actress on Instagram from her visit to the orphanage.

Shehnaaz was dressed in jeans, long boots and woolen wear as she indulged in warm conversations with the people at the orphanage in Amritsar's Pingalwara area. The 28-year-old actress was also seen interacting with children with special needs and old members of the institution. Fans shared their reaction to Shehnaaz’s recent public appearance which comes a few weeks before Sidharth’s birthday.

Commenting on the former Bigg Boss contestant’s visit, one user described her as, “Beautiful soul.” Another user commented, “Love and respect for her increases day by day.” Some fans also hoped that Shehnaaz gains strength after losing one of closest friends, as the comment read, “God give her strength and success in the near future in personal professional life. Sid is always with her.”

Sidharth passed away at the age of 40 after he suffered a heart attack on September 2. Bothe Sidharth and Shehnaaz had forged a close relationship after they met on Bigg Boss season 13. Sidharth emerged as the winner of the reality show and continued to make public appearances with Shehnaaz.

The alleged couple even starred in a music video after their stint at Bigg Boss. Shona Shona by Tony Kakkar starred the rumoured couple. Although they never confirmed their romantic relationship, fans believed that the two shared a special relationship.

Shehnaaz took time off from social media and public appearances after Sidharth’s demise. The actress made her first public appearance after the actor’s death for the promotions of her latest Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

