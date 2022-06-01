After Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder, Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh Demands Security: Reports

Days after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, another singer from the industry has reportedly demanded security cover. As reported by Financial Express, Mankirt Aulakh has requested Punjab police to increase his security cover. Reportedly, Aulakh received threats from the Davinder Bambiha gang last month. This gang is a rival of the Davinder Bambiha gang, a member of which took the responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

As reported by NDTV, Davinder Bambiha used to run an extortion racket in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. However, he was killed in 2016 during an encounter with the Punjab police. Since then Bambiha’s aides have been running the gang.

On Tuesday, it was also reported that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security has also been tightened as Lawrence Bishnoi emerged as the key accused in Moose Wala’s death. This has been done to ensure the safety of the actor. “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan,” a senior police official told Hindustan Times. Salman was on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi in 2018.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. Later, Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for his murder. “Today, Moose Wala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It’s our work. Moose Wala’s name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time,” one of the gang members wrote in a Facebook statement.

