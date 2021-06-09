After Singham, Kajal Aggarwal and Ajay Devgn to Reunite for Kaithi Remake?

Actor Ajay Devgn, who has his hands full with projects like RRR, Maidaan, and Bhuj: The Pride of India, recently announced that he will make a remake of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi.

The 2019 film starred actor Karthi in the lead role and garnered praise from both viewers and critics alike due to its unique treatment. The film also didn’t have any song or female lead.

However, the Hindi makers of the film have decided to incorporate an actress in order to ensure a wider audience for the remake.

According to Bollywoodlife, actress Kajal Aggarwal will portray that new character as makers are planning to kick start the shooting as the Covid-19 situation gets better.

Kajal and Ajay were last seen together in action drama Singham in 2011. The Rohit Shetty directorial was the Bollywood debut for Kajal who is otherwise known for her work in the South industry. The film went on to become a super hit and a sequel in 2014 was also well received at the box office. The chemistry between Kajal and Ajay was also loved by the fans.

Meanwhile, Kajal will be next seen in the Telugu action flick Acharya featuring a father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film is directed by Koratala Silva, and will also feature Pooja Hegde. Kajal’s other projects include the Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan. Also featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, the film is helmed by Brinda.

On the other hand, Ajay’s next release is expected to be Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war action drama is set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film follows the story of Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader Vijay Karnik who was in charge of the air force base in Bhuj during the war. Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharad Kelkar are in prominent roles while the supporting cast is powered by Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Ihana Dhillon, and others. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and scheduled for an OTT release later this year.

