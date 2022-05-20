After Slamming Kangana Ranaut, Payal Rohatgi Attends Dhaakad Premiere; Claims Actress Was Sulking

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has garnered a lot of controversy while it was streaming on the OTT app. Even after the show ended, it has been in the limelight for its share of controversies. The first runner-up of the show, Payal Rohatgi, slammed the makers and Kangana Ranaut for making the show “Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani '' after the show. But recently, Payal went to the premiere of Kangana's movie “Dhaakad,” which surprised the fans.

On Thursday, the makers of Dhaakad organised an exclusive premiere of the film, Dhaakad. The event was attended by several Lock Upp contestants and some of the industry’s notable names. However, one face that shocked everyone was that of Payal. Recently, Payal wrote a thrashing note for Kangana and the makers of Lock Upp on her Instagram in which she indirectly wished bad luck for Kangana's film.

While she shared her pictures from the premiere, Payal took a dig at Kangana while she praised others for the amazing film. In the photos, she can be seen posing with the director Razneesh Ghai, Sohail Maklai, and Kangana’s sister Rangoli Ranaut. She also shared a video of herself greeting Kangana and talking to her. Taking a dig at Kangana, Payal wrote, “Rangoli, you are such a good human being.” But your sister was not happy to see me. She was sulking.”

She further wished the team the best of luck and revealed the reason for her attending the premiere despite the differences. Rajneesh ji, I wanted to wish you luck as you called me BADASS in the finale and this is your debut. I know it matters. It was so nice to meet Sohail Maklai ji after ages. You are as gracious as before. It was great to meet Deepak ji. I got good vibes from you, sir. Being a producer is a tough job. So, I went to support the people behind the film. ”

Earlier this week, Payal penned a long note calling out Kangana to vote for Munawar and make him the winner of the show. She even stated that she would unfollow Kangana for turning the show into a regular reality show after claiming it was different.

A part of her long note read, “Kangana and a lot of A-grade celebrities who came as guests on Lock Upp called me BADASS. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then, in the middle of the show and in the finale, Kangana realised it as it was HER vote that decided, ” Attacking Munnawar Faruqui, she further added, “The winner had a wife and a child, and a girlfriend, was busy having a romance with another woman in the show, and the jobless celebrities found that REAL play. The so-called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players, and if that is funny, then I feel sad for all of them. Unfollowing Kangana (sic) Wish her film… ” followed by an upside-down smile emoticon.

While Kangana is outspoken and straightforward, she hasn’t responded to Payal’s post, nor did she greet her with grace during the screening. Talking about Dhaakad, the film that has been released today features Kangana in the role of Agent Agni. Apart from her, the action thriller stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The film is going to mark the directorial debut of Razneesh Ghai and is being bankrolled jointly by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai.

