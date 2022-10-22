After Slamming Karan Kundrra, Netizens Question Riva Arora's Parents For Her Collaboration With Mika Singh

Days after collaborating with Karan Kundrra, 12-year-old child actor and social media influencer Riva Arora has now shared another video on social media which has left netizens disappointed once again. In the latest video, Riva was seen featuring along with 45-year-old popular singer Mika Singh. The two were seen dancing and posing romantically on one of Mika’s latest songs.

The video has left netizens disappointed and upset. Soon after the video was shared, social media users flooded the comments section expressing displeasure. Some even slammed the child actor’s mother for grooming her. “You’re a beautiful young lady but your mother should really be ashamed of herself. Most of these commenters should be in jail if they’re calling CHILDREN sexy. Be a kid as long as you can. This isn’t the way to do things,” one of the comments read.

Another netizen wrote, “You are very beautiful but still a child so you should enjoy your childhood rather than acting or dancing in songs like this. It is not appropriate for children under 16. You are an amazing actress and we are looking forward to you”. “YOU’RE A KID! I hate your parents for robbing your childhood like this,” a third comment read. “Ok. Wait! This is pathetic, in fact, all her posts are. At least let her turn 18. What are her parents doing? Also, she is just grooving that’s not talent. Excuse me let her age first,” one of the comments read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riva Arora (@rivarora_)

This comes days after Karan Kundra also featured in a romantic reel with Riva that caused a major uproar on social media.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Riva made her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Rockstar when she was just one and a half years old. But as a child actor, she has appeared in a number of critically-successful projects like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Section 375 (2019) and TVF Tripling Season 2(2019).

Read all the Latest Movies News here