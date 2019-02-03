LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After Slamming Krish & Sonu Soood, Kangana Celebrates Manikarnika Success With Dance, Watch Video

On Friday, Kangana finally broke her silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding 'Manikarnika'.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
After hitting back at Manikarnika co-director Krish and her other co-stars over "hijacking" the movie, actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday celebrated the success of the period drama. The actress, who returned to India on Friday after a quick vacation in Germany, was also joined by her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Sharing a Boomerang video, Kangana’s sister tweeted, “Celebrating the great response!! #Manikarnika.” Manikarnika, which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British, opened to positive reviews. The film has so far collected over Rs 64 crore at the domestic box office.




On Friday, Kangana finally broke her silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding her film. Mishti Chakraborty, who plays the role of Kashibai in Manikarnika, also criticised the actress for chopping off her role from the film. While Krish, who co-directed Manikarnika, is upset as Kangana had claimed that she had directed 70 per cent of the film.

"He (Krish) has been credited for his work in the film and it is very incorrect on his part to say something like that. If he has any issues with the film, then he should talk to the producers and should not attack me for that reason," Kangana said.

"Fortunately or unfortunately, I have directed the film. All important decisions regarding the film were taken by me. So, I just want to make one thing clear that this film has been released and nothing can happen now," she added.

On chopping off roles, Kangana said, "People who are saying that their role, scene and dialogues have been edited from the film, I just want to tell them that whatever place I have earned today in the film industry, I earned it on my own. It wasn't inherited by my father. What will they get crying like this?"

