After Slow Friday Release, Varun Dhawan's October Sees 'Super Growth' In Ticket Sales On Saturday
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film introduces Banita Sandhu, is packed with intense and emotional punches, and has been getting rave reviews.
Image: Instagram/Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan-starrer October may have had a slow start on the day one of its release on Friday as it only managed to earn Rs 5 crore at the box office, but the film picked up in ticket sales on Saturday. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film introduces Banita Sandhu, is packed with intense and emotional punches, and has been getting rave reviews. The story is by Juhi Chaturvedi, famous for making grounded, slice of life films and October falls in the same league.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest figures, saying: "October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat... Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue... Should continue the upward trend on Sun... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz."
In his review, CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand said, "Varun Dhawan strips away the affectations of the Hindi film ‘hero’ to play Dan, whom we first meet as a permanently irritable fellow in a job where he has no business being anything but polite. Dan’s awakening, his coming of age, is conveyed through a nicely realized performance from Varun, whose sincerity is unquestionable. Lighter moments, like his exchanges with a nurse, bring much-needed respite in a grim, mostly quiet film."
(With IANS inputs)
