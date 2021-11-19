After Snub for New Zealand Tests, Comes Hanuma Vihari's Cryptic Tweet

Hanuma Vihari was shockingly excluded from India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Despite being a regular member of the Indian Test squad for the last couple of years, Vihari did not find a place in the side for the home series against Blackcaps. He was part of the memorable draw that India achieved in the Sydney Test against Australia but did not feature in any game against England.

However, the selectors went on to include Hanuma Vihari in India A squad that will be led by Priyank Panchal for the series against South Africa. As per reports, the selectors were keen on giving Vihari as much exposure as possible in South African conditions ahead of India’s tour that kick starts on December 17.

And amid all this, Vihari posted a comma on his Twitter account and it was quite interesting since the tweet did not have any words in it.

Tweet:

,— Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) November 18, 2021

The right-hander has been a prolific run-scorer in the domestic circuit. In 94 first-class matches, Vihari has scored 7261 runs at an average of 55. He has 21 centuries and 37 half-centuries to his name in first-class cricket. He also has a triple century to his name. In List A cricket, Vihari has scored 3001 runs in 80 matches at an average of 42.87. He has scored four centuries and 20 half-centuries.

After a consistent performance in domestic cricket, Vihari was included in the Indian team in 2018 and made his Test debut on the tour of England. He has played 12 Tests for India and scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84. In Test cricket, Vihari has scored one century and four half-centuries.

