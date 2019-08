After 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested' Trends on Twitter, Actress Finally Clarifies Why

Sonakshi Sinha created quite a buzz on Tuesday afternoon, after a video of actress Sonakshi Sinha wearing handcuffs and seemingly getting arrested went viral. In the video doing the rounds on social media, the actress is cuffed, with her hands behind her. "You can't arrest me like this. Do you know who I am? I have not done anything. How can you arrest me like that?" She screams in the video.

The hashtag #AsliSonaArrested started trending on Twitter soon after. While Sonakshi's face was not clearly visible in the 10-second clip, which focuses only on her hands and shows her wearing a glittery dress, the voice shouting, "How can you arrest me like that?" was clearly hers.

The video left the actress' fans confused. While many took to social media, wondering what was going on, and if the video was genuine, some actually started speculating if the Dabangg girl was in trouble and needed help.

All through, Sonakshi chose to stay silent, and the hashtag #AsliSonaArrested kept trending on Twitter. There was also speculation about whether it was a publicity stunt. Take a look at the video:

On Wednesday, the actress proved that the video was indeed intended as a PR activity for the cosmetic brand for their new collection of makeup. Sharing a video of herself in what looked like an interrogation cell, Sonakshi posted, "YEAH... I got arrested!!! WHY, you ask? - BECAUSE ITS A CRIME TO LOOK THIS GOOD!!!! SO excited to announce that I'm the face for POSE by @myglamm , their new collection of camera-ready HD makeup. It makes you look so good, you can POSE whenever, wherever!"

On the work front, Sonakshi's latest release, Khandaani Shafakhana is presently running in theatres. The actress is busy promoting her upcoming flick Mission Mangal, where she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menon. She has also started shooting for Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan.

