After Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali Diagnosed with Cancer

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali revealed she has been recently diagnosed with stage three cancer.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
After Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali Diagnosed with Cancer
A file photo of veteran actor Nafisa Ali. (Image: Instagram)
Veteran film and theatre actor Nafisa Ali revealed she has been recently diagnosed with stage three cancer.

She made the revelation Saturday via Instagram on which she shared a picture of her with good friend and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who paid her a visit post the diagnosis.



"Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," Ali, 61, captioned the photograph.

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's Junoon. Her other acting credits include Major Saab, Life In a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Ali is currently a member of the Congress party. She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Ali is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children.
