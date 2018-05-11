English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Sonam and Neha, Himesh Reshammiya To Marry Longtime Girlfriend Sonia Kapoor
As per a statement issued by the music composer's team, Himesh will marry Kapoor in a low-key ceremony, which will take place at his residence tonight.
A still from Aap Ki Mausiiquii.
Looks like it's the shaadi season in Bollywood. While the country was still obsessing over the star-studded wedding celebrations of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, the news of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's marriage in Delhi went viral and it seems yet another secret wedding is on cards. Yes, you read that right! Music composer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to tie the knot with longtime partner Sonia Kapoor.
As per a statement issued by the music composer's team, Himesh will marry Kapoor in a low-key ceremony, which will take place at his residence tonight.
Himesh was earlier married to Komal with whom he also shares a son named Swayam. The duo had filed for divorce in 2016 and were officially granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court last year.
"Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship, me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife," Himesh, 43, had said in a statement at the time.
Ever since Himesh and Komal had filed for divorce, it was speculated that the break-up was caused by his proximity to Kapoor.
Komal, however, had said that they decided to part ways due to compatibility issues and not because of Kapoor.
