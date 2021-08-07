After Sonu Sood, Salman Khan Helps People of Maharashtra; Distributes Essentials to Flood-Affected Areas

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan came forward to distribute essential items to the residents of flood-affected regions of Maharashtra, following Sonu Sood’s initiative of doing the same. According to a report in a news portal, Khan dispatched five tempos on Thursday, containing essentials to areas including Chiplun, Mahad and other villages near Mahabaleshwar. The vehicles were flagged off by Aaditya Thackeray, the state’s cabinet minister of tourism and environment, reported Midday.

Rahul N Kanal, Yuva Sena leader told the portal that Khan reached out to them as soon as he got the word. He informed that they have sent 500 ration kits, each containing 5 kilos of rice and wheat, two kilos of daal, one little oil, one kilo tea powder and two kilos of mixed spices.

“We have also sent 50,000 bottles of mineral water, 5,000 sanitary napkins, and 50,000 biscuit packets. Additionally, we have provided utensils and some ready-to-eat meals. Our [volunteers] will hand it over to the locals,” Midday quoted him as saying.

“On our next trip, we will send clothes, utensils and other items", he added.

Rahul also informed that the actor has requested them to ask the locals about their requirements.

