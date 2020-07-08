After Sooryavanshi and 83, Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 Sets Theatrical Release Date?

One of the most anticipated summer movies that got pushed back due to the coronavirus spread was Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1. The comedy movie was to premiere theatrically in May but now stands indefinitely delayed as the world reels under the threat of the virus.

However, as things start to get back on track and lockdown restrictions are eased out in various phases, it may be that Coolie No 1 can see New Year's release. Reports doing the rounds have suggested that Varun and Sara's screwball comedy flick, which is directed by David Dhawan, will hit theaters in the far end of December, if all things go well.

Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Varun featured in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. Both films failed to create any magic at the box office when they released earlier this year.

With Coolie No 1, both Varun and Sara will look to end this year and begin the next year with a bang. Meanwhile, first look posters of Coolie No 1 look promising as Varun and Sara look to recreate the charm of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor pairing from the 1995 original movie.

Apart from Coolie No 1, Varun is working on Arun Khetarpal biopic and Mr Lele. Sara, on the other hand, was supposed to begin work on Atrangi Re with Dhanush and the team will resume shooting once it is safe to do so.

