After Spider-Man No Way Home, Andrew Garfield Open To Playing The Superhero Again But On This Condition

It’s raining money for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe creation, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie has shined worldwide and has become the biggest box office star since Avengers: Endgame. The movie struck the right chord with fans across age demographics.

The movie was also a treat to Marvel fans as some of the oldest characters in the Spider-Man franchise reunited in it. While a few old Spider-Man villains were seen, the biggest surprise was Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles as Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland for an action-packed climax.

Now, in a recent interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield was asked if he would be open to reprising the role of Peter Parker for yet another Spider-Man movie. The actor said that he is open to wearing the red spandex suit yet again but on one condition. “Yes, definitely open to something if it felt right," he said.

Andrew added that he loves the character and cherished the feeling of closure that he got in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “I am so grateful. I am just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter I was playing," he said. Reminiscing about his time shooting the movie, Andrew remembered the first time all the three actors were in their Spider-Man suits.

Andrew revealed that Tom was jealous as Andrew had zippers in his suit, and he could get his hands out easily, while Tom had to use his nose to even use his phone. Andrew also mentioned, “There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us."

Spider-Man: No Way Home released worldwide on December 17, 2021 and has grossed more than $1.3 billion globally. Besides Tom, Andrew and Tobey, the film also starred Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. With the multiverse unfolding in the movie, MCU has branched out into unexplored territories.

