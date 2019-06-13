Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Split from Irina Shayk, Here's All We Know About Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Relationship

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's sparking chemistry in A Star Is Born and at events post the film has led fans to believe that there is more than just friendship between the two of them.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Split from Irina Shayk, Here's All We Know About Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Relationship
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's sparking chemistry in A Star Is Born and at events post the film has led fans to believe that there is more than just friendship between the two of them.
Loading...

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have once again ignited the possibility of a romantic connection, after the A Star Is Born actor separated from his ex-girlfriend and Russian model Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova, popularly known as Irina Shayk. Both Cooper and Lady Gaga are single at the moment, and as per rumours, the two can finally be together now.

While Cooper and Shayk split last Thursday after four years of dating, Gaga called it quits with her ex-fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, in February after dating since 2017. While both the actors have shut down all the rumours about their alleged relationship, here's a look at 44-year-old Cooper and 33-year-old Gaga's close bond:

* While Lady Gaga has won several awards for her performance in A Star Is Born, the singer calls her 'lifetime friendship' with Cooper as the biggest award she has earned after the movie. At the 32nd American Cinematheque Award, she said, "It's exciting and wonderful and we are both so grateful for how the film is being received. You know, that's what's really come out of all of this for me: the reward of a lifetime friendship with someone I deeply respect."

* Both Gaga and Cooper showed off sparkling chemistry when they performed the award-winning song Shallow from their film at the 2019 Oscars. Cooper also held Lady Gaga with a lot of love while performing at the Academy Awards.

* It was when Cooper saw Gaga perform at a benefit in Los Angeles in April 2016 that he first realized that he wanted to cast Gaga in his version of A Star Is Born.

* Gaga also cooked dinner for Cooper. At a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018, she said, "From the moment he came to my home and I opened the door and we locked eyes, I felt an instant connection with him."

* Talking about Cooper's belief in her and her work, Lady Gaga has said a number of times, "There could be 100 people in the room and 99 don't believe in you. You just need one - and it was him."

* In September 2018, in an interview to TIME magazine, Cooper gushed about Gaga, saying, "I love her so deeply. It's because we were at our most vulnerable together."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.