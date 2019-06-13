After Split from Irina Shayk, Here's All We Know About Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Relationship

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have once again ignited the possibility of a romantic connection, after the A Star Is Born actor separated from his ex-girlfriend and Russian model Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova, popularly known as Irina Shayk. Both Cooper and Lady Gaga are single at the moment, and as per rumours, the two can finally be together now.

While Cooper and Shayk split last Thursday after four years of dating, Gaga called it quits with her ex-fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, in February after dating since 2017. While both the actors have shut down all the rumours about their alleged relationship, here's a look at 44-year-old Cooper and 33-year-old Gaga's close bond:

* While Lady Gaga has won several awards for her performance in A Star Is Born, the singer calls her 'lifetime friendship' with Cooper as the biggest award she has earned after the movie. At the 32nd American Cinematheque Award, she said, "It's exciting and wonderful and we are both so grateful for how the film is being received. You know, that's what's really come out of all of this for me: the reward of a lifetime friendship with someone I deeply respect."

* Both Gaga and Cooper showed off sparkling chemistry when they performed the award-winning song Shallow from their film at the 2019 Oscars. Cooper also held Lady Gaga with a lot of love while performing at the Academy Awards.

* It was when Cooper saw Gaga perform at a benefit in Los Angeles in April 2016 that he first realized that he wanted to cast Gaga in his version of A Star Is Born.

* Gaga also cooked dinner for Cooper. At a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018, she said, "From the moment he came to my home and I opened the door and we locked eyes, I felt an instant connection with him."

* Talking about Cooper's belief in her and her work, Lady Gaga has said a number of times, "There could be 100 people in the room and 99 don't believe in you. You just need one - and it was him."

* In September 2018, in an interview to TIME magazine, Cooper gushed about Gaga, saying, "I love her so deeply. It's because we were at our most vulnerable together."

Follow @News18Movies for more