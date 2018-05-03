After Split With Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Is Doing Just Fine

Actress Jenna Dewan says she is feeling good following her split from actor Channing Tatum.Tatum and Dewan, who wed in 2009 and share one daughter together, announced their separation in early April."I'm good, I'm really good," etonline.com quoted Dewan as saying."I so appreciate all the love and everything," she added.Dewan is now looking forward to the future of her career, and the possibility of her show "World of Dancing" getting nominated for an Emmy.She said: "For us to be recognised for that in that way would be huge for everyone involved. I really believe that we are changing the game in a lot of ways, especially for dancers. And to have that just continue to elevate and be seen by the Academy would be like absolutely amazing."