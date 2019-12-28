Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

After Split With Jessie J, Actor Channing Tatum Looks For Love On Dating App

The 39-year-old actor has created a profile on the private, membership-based app Raya, which was suggested to him by a friend.

IANS

December 28, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
After Split With Jessie J, Actor Channing Tatum Looks For Love On Dating App
Image: Yogen Shah

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is looking for romance through a dating app after splitting from singer Jessie J.

The 39-year-old actor is stepping back into the dating game by creating an account on the private, membership-based app Raya. "He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," eonline.com quoted a source as saying.

"He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street," the source added. Raya describes itself as a private, membership based community for people all over the world to connect and collaborate.

"A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining," the source said. Earlier this month, news came in that Tatum and Jessie had broken up after more than one year of dating. The duo remains good friends and their split wasn't dramatic. They were first linked in October 2018. Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, last stepped out publicly in October, when Jessie shared several shots of their outing.

The two were first seen together at a mini golf date last year. After months of dating, the couple made their romance public in March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London. In September, Jessie debuted a new song all about Tatum at an intimate show in Los Angeles.

