After Splitsvilla I Would Get Offers of Nude Scenes, Says Pavitra Punia

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia in a recent interview said that after doing Splitsvilla 3 she got offers to do ‘soft porn’. She also expressed her reservations about doing bold scenes.

In an interview with DNA, the actress said, “After the reality show I would get offers of nude scenes. There are websites and movies made which have such bold content. If I say in other words it was soft porn."

The actress further said, “I realised that my family is not ready to see me on television and if they see me doing such bold content, they will be very hurt. And this is one thing (bold content) I feel I won’t be able to do that in my career. I feel I will have to gather a lot of courage to do such bold content and I know it is next to impossible. Hats off to people who do nude scenes.”

On Bigg Boss 14, the actress did not win but found love in her co-contestant, actor Eijaz Khan. The two recently celebrated the actress’s birthday at home. The glimpses from the celebration is shared by the couple on their Instagram handles.

Meanwhile, Pavitra has appeared in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sasural Simar Ka and Naagin 3.

