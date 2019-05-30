Take the pledge to vote

After Sridevi, I have Even More Reason to Make Mr India 2, Says Boney Kapoor

Confirming that Mr India’s sequel is indeed in works, Boney Kapoor says he plans to make a franchise out of it.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
After Sridevi, I have Even More Reason to Make Mr India 2, Says Boney Kapoor
A snapshot of some of the most memorable characters from Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 film Mr India. (Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor)
There has been a lot of talk lately about the sequel to Mr India, the beloved 1987 blockbuster starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, which was directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Shekhar and Anil had met recently and the filmmaker hinted at them discussing a probable second part of the iconic film. Though neither of them confirmed anything, Shekar tweeted an image of them together and wrote alongside, “Discussing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor!”




After much speculation, Boney has now confirmed that a sequel is indeed in works. Talking to Mid-Day about it, he said, "The idea is to create a reboot first, and then, make a franchise of it. It needs to be made more contemporary. We have a basic structure in mind. We haven't decided on a timeline yet, but intend to make it soon."

Though Shekhar had earlier said that there could be no Mr India 2 without Sridevi, Boney says her passing away has given him all the more the reason to make the sequel. “While Sri was considered a glamorous star earlier, the audience's perception of her changed after Mr India — then on, she was seen as a powerful actress. Anil too became more legitimate a performer with the film. After Sri, I have even more reason to make the film now," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
