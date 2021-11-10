After SS Rajamouli's RRR, NTR Jr has Several Mega Projects Lined up

South superstar NTR Jr’s next RRR is one of the most awaited Telugu films. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film will also feature Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. And now reports say that besides Rajamouli, Jr NTR has some projects lined up with some extraordinary directors, including Koratala Siva and Prasanth Neel.

As far as RRR is concerned, it is a big-budget film set to premiere on January 7 next year.

According to reports, the digital and satellite rights of the film have already been sold. NTR Jr has given around two years to S S Rajamouli’s film and the actor, therefore, had no releases in 2019, 2020 and 2021. This was the first time when the audience has had to wait for an NTR Jr film for more than three years. And while he might have given extra time to RRR, the actor has an amazing lineup when it comes to future films.

The shooting of the film RRR has already been completed. NTR Jr has also been the host for the fifth edition of the show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of the hit Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Going by the reports, the movie that NTR Jr plans to do with Koratala Siva will have a pan-India release. The actor will next work with Prasanth Neel in a film reportedly being called NTR 31. The film, sources say, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts jointly.

Rumour has it that NTR is also going to do a film with director Attlee soon. Reports of NTR’s collaboration with directors Buchi Babu Sana, Anil Ravipudi and Ashwin Nag have also surfaced but there’s been no confirmation about them.

