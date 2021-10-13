After Success of  'The Family Man 2', Actor Samantha to Soon Make Bollywood Debut?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been in the news lately after the announcement of her separation from Naga Chaitanya, is now focused on her professional life. After all the appreciation that she has got for her work in the amazon prime series ‘The Family Man 2’, the actor is reportedly up for more Hindi language projects. Reports also suggest that Samantha has already signed her first Hindi language film and will soon be making an official announcement.

The makers of her debut Hindi film are currently busy finalising other members of the cast. Although the details about the project have been kept a secret, for now, an official announcement is expected soon.

Besides, there are also reports that the actor has purchased a flat in Mumbai to focus on her career in the Hindi film industry. As far as other projects are concerned, she currently has ‘Shaakuntalam’ in Telugu and ‘Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal’ in Tamil for her fans. Samantha will be seen in the role of Shakuntala in the film ‘Shaakuntalam’, which is inspired by a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

The film is in the post-production stage and its release is awaited. Apart from that, there are reports of the actor also signing a woman-centric movie in Telugu. The news about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s separation has been heartbreaking for the couple’s fans.

The two announced their separation on October 2. The separation came as a huge shock to the fans who were wishing that the rumours of their parting ways would eventually prove false. However, this new venture of their favourite actor may actually give her fans something to cheer about after a long time.

