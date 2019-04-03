English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Successful Stint in 'Bigg Boss,' Sreesanth Offered 'Nach Baliye'
Sreesanth is yet to give a nod as he is awaiting the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision on his punishment.
Sreesanth was the finalist in Bigg Boss.
Loading...
Cricketer S. Sreesanth, who has had a tryst with showbiz too, says he has been approached to participate in dance reality TV show Nach Baliye with his wife, but he is yet to give a nod as he is awaiting the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision on his punishment.
"Yes, the makers have approached me but I am still thinking about it. I have not decided yet as I am waiting for BCCI's decision," Sreesanth told IANS.
Last month, the Supreme Court lifted the lifetime ban imposed on Sreesanth by BCCI for his alleged involvement in match fixing during 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL), and asked the BCCI to reconsider his punishment.
Sreesanth, who has earlier featured in shows like Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi, is eagerly waiting for BCCI's decision as he cannot wait to get back on the field.
"The BCCI order can come anytime and the 'Nach Baliye' show continues for almost 3-4 months. So, it is difficult for me to give any commitment to anybody right now," he added.
Sreesanth was arrested by Delhi Police along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan on charges of spot-fixing during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In a relief for the pace bowler, the apex court set aside the life ban imposed on him with a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asking the BCCI to consider the quantum of punishment on Sreesanth.
As far as Nach Baliye is concerned, grapevine suggests that star couples like Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, will be taking part in the new season of the StarPlus show.
There is also buzz that actor and dancing sensation Tiger Shroff may be one of the judges on the show.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"Yes, the makers have approached me but I am still thinking about it. I have not decided yet as I am waiting for BCCI's decision," Sreesanth told IANS.
Last month, the Supreme Court lifted the lifetime ban imposed on Sreesanth by BCCI for his alleged involvement in match fixing during 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL), and asked the BCCI to reconsider his punishment.
Sreesanth, who has earlier featured in shows like Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi, is eagerly waiting for BCCI's decision as he cannot wait to get back on the field.
"The BCCI order can come anytime and the 'Nach Baliye' show continues for almost 3-4 months. So, it is difficult for me to give any commitment to anybody right now," he added.
Sreesanth was arrested by Delhi Police along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan on charges of spot-fixing during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In a relief for the pace bowler, the apex court set aside the life ban imposed on him with a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asking the BCCI to consider the quantum of punishment on Sreesanth.
As far as Nach Baliye is concerned, grapevine suggests that star couples like Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, will be taking part in the new season of the StarPlus show.
There is also buzz that actor and dancing sensation Tiger Shroff may be one of the judges on the show.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
- Kartik Aaryan Dances With Imtiaz Ali to Love Aaj Kal Song at Wrap-up Party, Misses Sara Ali Khan
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- ‘He is Proof God Exists’: Messi Fans Respond to Pope Francis After Ridiculous Freekick Goal
- John Oliver Reveals Shocking Details of How WWE Treats Its Wrestlers, Gets Invited to Wrestlemania
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results