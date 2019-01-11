GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

After Successful Surgery, Rakesh Roshan Returns Home with Family, is Ready to ‘Begin Again’

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma of the throat.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
After Successful Surgery, Rakesh Roshan Returns Home with Family, is Ready to ‘Begin Again’
Rakesh Roshan with wife Pinkie Roshan and son Hrithik Roshan after undergoing successful surgery. (Image: Instagram/Pinkie Roshan)
After a successful surgery for throat cancer, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan returned home on Friday accompanied by his wife Pinkie Roshan and son actor Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik took to Facebook on Friday to share photos of them walking out of the hospital. In them, Rakesh Roshan looks hale and hearty as he smiles with the others for photos. “Can’t stop. Wont stop. We begin again. And again,” Hrithik captioned the images.



Notably, Hrithik took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal this his father, now 69, was suffering from early stage of squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. Sharing a gym photo with him before his surgery, he wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad.”



Among the many celebs who wished for senior Roshan’s speedy recovery was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N,” he tweeted.







Pinky and Hrithik have been sharing images of Rakesh Roshan’s battle with cancer on social media. See them here:






View this post on Instagram

#happiness#children#grandchildren#grandnephew#

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on



