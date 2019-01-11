After Successful Surgery, Rakesh Roshan Returns Home with Family, is Ready to ‘Begin Again’
Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma of the throat.
Rakesh Roshan with wife Pinkie Roshan and son Hrithik Roshan after undergoing successful surgery. (Image: Instagram/Pinkie Roshan)
Hrithik took to Facebook on Friday to share photos of them walking out of the hospital. In them, Rakesh Roshan looks hale and hearty as he smiles with the others for photos. “Can’t stop. Wont stop. We begin again. And again,” Hrithik captioned the images.
Notably, Hrithik took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal this his father, now 69, was suffering from early stage of squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. Sharing a gym photo with him before his surgery, he wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad.”
View this post on Instagram
Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. . Love you Dad.
Among the many celebs who wished for senior Roshan’s speedy recovery was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N,” he tweeted.
Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019
Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019
Pinky and Hrithik have been sharing images of Rakesh Roshan’s battle with cancer on social media. See them here:
And he’s up and about😊— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2019
Power of love!
Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through.
Today was a great day. pic.twitter.com/p4DPNokTgO
