After Suicide Attempt Over #MeToo Allegations, KWAN Co-Founder Anirban Blah Undergoes Therapy
Following allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women and a bizarre suicide attempt, KWAN Entertainment co-founder Anirban Blah has decided to leave Mumbai.
Image Courtesy: Free Press Journal/ Twitter
Following allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women and a bizarre suicide attempt, KWAN Entertainment co-founder Anirban Blah has decided to leave Mumbai. Reportedly, he has relocated to Bangalore and is undergoing therapy sessions.
The report states that the celebrity manager doesn't intend to return soon. "Post the shocking revelations, the family thought it is best to move out of Mumbai. Anirban will not be returning back for a while," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source.
Blah is said to be in a state of depression. "He has not checked in for rehab. He is living at home and going for therapy every day,” the source added.
Last week, Anirban Das tried to commit suicide near Vashi old Bridge in Navi Mumbai. The police said Anirban was seen climbing on the barricades of the bridge but the police reached on time and made him get off the bridge.
The police also informed that he was frustrated and depressed over the defamation caused due to the sexual harassment allegations against him.
Anirban was recently asked to step down from his role as co-founder of KWAN after several women accused him of sexual harassment. "We have asked Anirban Blah to forthwith step aside from his duties, activities and responsibilities at KWAN, its subsidiaries and affiliates with immediate effect," said a statement issued by the entertainment and marketing company.
The statement also said, “We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner.” Anirban also resigned from the Board of Trustees of Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation.
