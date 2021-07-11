After Suniel Shetty's Endearing Post, KL Rahul Shares Pics with Ahan Shetty

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has been rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul for quite some time now. They have both been spotted together and often appear on each other’s social media. However, they have never officially commented on the rumours. On Sunday, Athiya’s father, celebrated Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared a video of KL Rahul with his son Ahan, seemingly confirming the relationship.

Now, KL Rahul has also shared pictures with Athiya’s brother Ahan. In the pictures, the cricketer could be seen a black tracksuit and red cap, while covering his face with a mask. On the other hand, Ahan was also seen dressed in black, The duo posed in front of a graffiti. “Happy vibes," he captioned the pictures.

On Saturday, Suniel had shared a video of Ahan and Rahul racing, along with their pet dog. He captioned the video, “MY LOVE MY STRENGTH", and tagged them on the post.

He also replied to a fan-page that complimented the cricketers. “KL RAHUL is a legendary Cricketer with lots of talent," the netizen wrote. To this, Suniel replied with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria’s Tadap. A remake of the Telugu film RX100, Tadap stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role opposite Ahan. Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. He will be next seen in the Telugu film Ghani with Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar.

Athiya, on the other hand, was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress will be next appearing in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic film titled Hope Solo.

