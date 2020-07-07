After Sushant Singh Rajput, Instagram adds 'Remembering' to Irrfan Khan's Profile

After Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan's Instagram account has been memorialised. Irrfan's memories will continue to be celebrated as Instagram added “remembering” to his account bio and memorialised it as a place to remember the actor’s life.

According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account. The posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with.

Also, once the account is memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information.

Have a look:

Irrfan's last post on Instagram was a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke. Dated March 20, 2018, Irrfan shared the poem along with his silhouette.

Check out here:

Irrfan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, passed away on April 29 after battling with neuroendocrine tumour for two years.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. Post his death, Instagram added ‘Remembering’ tag to Sushant’s profile. Sushant's final film Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.