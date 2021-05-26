After Sweeping Billboard Music Awards, BTS Breaks 5 Guinness World Records

BTS is soaring high after big wins at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. They won all four categories they were nominated for: Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist for their chart-topping single Dynamite.

The sensational South Korean band, which has been unanimously termed as the world's biggest band, is once again wooing fans and breaking records. The band has successfully broken five records, four of which have been broken by their newly released summer song of the year, Butter.

A perfect confluence of distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds, the band’s latest dance-pop track Butter is a hit among listeners and has easily become their favourite song.

It was on May 25 that Guinness World Records confirmed that the South Korean band’s new single broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021.

In a rare feat, the band broke its own record. The record was previously held by their last single Dynamite, which had 3 million concurrent peak viewers. The septet has time and again proved their talent and wooed their fans with music.

Adding to all the accolades, the single also went on to break the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, which was confirmed by Youtube on May 24. They have also broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a Korean pop group.

After breaking YouTube records and creating new benchmarks, BTS made their way to Spotify. Breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours, Butter garnered 11,042,335 global streams in just one day. All this just cements the growing popularity of the much-loved band.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here