After Taapsee Pannu, Writer Kanika Dhillon Reacts to 'Haseen Dillruba' Negative Reviews

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dilruba, which debuted on Netflix recently, has garnered mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The movie featured Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. Haseen Dillruba screenwriter Kanika Dhillon in a recent interview said that she is unperturbed by the negative reviews the film has received. Dhillon added that she would like to give 'more importance' to the people who have enjoyed and liked the film. She also mentioned that the audience has successfully noticed the details in the film, while some ‘so-called experts’ failed to do so.

While speaking to Mashable India, Kanika was asked about the criticism Haseen Dilruba received for portraying toxic relationships and domestic violence. To this, the screenwriter responded with the fact that the film has received some glorious views and she would prefer to concentrate on them only. Taking a dig at movie reviewers, she thinks there is no benchmark in India on who can review and there is no educational qualification required for the same.

The Haseen Dilruba screenwriter does not want to just concentrate on glorifying reviews but also the ones who are balanced and not hysterical. According to her, mixed reviews are worth reading and are enjoyable. Kanika said she is up for positive and negative comments but definitely not up for trolling.

Earlier, Taapsee had also lashed out at several people on the microblogging site who have pointed out similar pitfalls in the movie. Filmmaker and municipal councillor Yasmin Kidwai had also tweeted that the film depicted 'toxic masculine love', and 'a woman needing to prove her self-worth.’

1. I rarely comment on films cause i always feel that however badly it might have been made a lot of effort of a lot of people has gone into it -but am making an exception here for #HaseenDilruba -@taapsee is my absolute fav btw & she has the best lines & .. pic.twitter.com/0WIwCAtvxP— Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) July 4, 2021

not a question of reality here @taapsee -in terms of cinema & entertainment film set a nice tone in beginning -the violence against d woman was glorified as the man becomes the sacrificing hero in end - u r a hero for many of us& this is not a comment on u— Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) July 5, 2021

Anguished on reading the tweets, Taapsee defended her film stating that if people don’t want films to reflect the society they live in then the film fraternity should stop raising voices against those in power, who intend to suppress the voice of cinema.

If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected. https://t.co/WQfzFlGk44— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 5, 2021

I don’t think showing a flawed character doing wrong to another flawed character is called glorification. N if at all u do that, the repercussions of that are also glorified. It’s your perception that makes man the hero, mine made both characters suffer for their wrong.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 5, 2021

Apart from Yasmin, Taapsee fearlessly gave befitting replies to other Twitter users who claimed that the movie glorified a flawed character.

