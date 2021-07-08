CHANGE LANGUAGE
After Taapsee Pannu, Writer Kanika Dhillon Reacts to 'Haseen Dillruba' Negative Reviews
2-MIN READ

After Taapsee Pannu, Writer Kanika Dhillon Reacts to 'Haseen Dillruba' Negative Reviews

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon said that her film Haseen Dillruba has received some good respnse as well and she would prefer to concentrate on them only.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dilruba, which debuted on Netflix recently, has garnered mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The movie featured Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. Haseen Dillruba screenwriter Kanika Dhillon in a recent interview said that she is unperturbed by the negative reviews the film has received. Dhillon added that she would like to give 'more importance' to the people who have enjoyed and liked the film. She also mentioned that the audience has successfully noticed the details in the film, while some ‘so-called experts’ failed to do so.

While speaking to Mashable India, Kanika was asked about the criticism Haseen Dilruba received for portraying toxic relationships and domestic violence. To this, the screenwriter responded with the fact that the film has received some glorious views and she would prefer to concentrate on them only. Taking a dig at movie reviewers, she thinks there is no benchmark in India on who can review and there is no educational qualification required for the same.

The Haseen Dilruba screenwriter does not want to just concentrate on glorifying reviews but also the ones who are balanced and not hysterical. According to her, mixed reviews are worth reading and are enjoyable. Kanika said she is up for positive and negative comments but definitely not up for trolling.

Earlier, Taapsee had also lashed out at several people on the microblogging site who have pointed out similar pitfalls in the movie. Filmmaker and municipal councillor Yasmin Kidwai had also tweeted that the film depicted 'toxic masculine love', and 'a woman needing to prove her self-worth.’

Anguished on reading the tweets, Taapsee defended her film stating that if people don’t want films to reflect the society they live in then the film fraternity should stop raising voices against those in power, who intend to suppress the voice of cinema.

Apart from Yasmin, Taapsee fearlessly gave befitting replies to other Twitter users who claimed that the movie glorified a flawed character.

first published:July 08, 2021, 20:30 IST