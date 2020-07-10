After Taimur Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Doll Is All Rage On Social Media

After the much viral Taimur Ali Khan doll that made waves on social media in 2018, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest one to be immortalised as a figurine. This one’s a doll inspired by her role in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Kangana's social media team has shared a picture of a doll designed after the actress' popular character in the 2019 film.

The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by Kangana's look in the film.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the actress' team wrote: "#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery."

#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children.

It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery. pic.twitter.com/ab8u0uG0Jj — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 9, 2020

"Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" released on January 25 last year. Kangana played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director.

Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.