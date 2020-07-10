MOVIES

After Taimur Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Doll Is All Rage On Social Media

The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by Kangana Ranaut's look in the film.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
After the much viral Taimur Ali Khan doll that made waves on social media in 2018, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest one to be immortalised as a figurine. This one’s a doll inspired by her role in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Kangana's social media team has shared a picture of a doll designed after the actress' popular character in the 2019 film.

The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by Kangana's look in the film.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the actress' team wrote: "#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery."

"Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" released on January 25 last year. Kangana played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director.

Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.

