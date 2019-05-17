Take the pledge to vote

After Tashkent Files, Mithun Chakraborty to Next Star in Horror-Comedy Bhootiyapa

Mithun Chakraborty has been away from the spotlight for a while reportedly due to his ongoing treatment for back pain. 

May 17, 2019
After Tashkent Files, Mithun Chakraborty to Next Star in Horror-Comedy Bhootiyapa
Mithun Chakraborty with Shilpa Shetty on the set of Super Dancer 3. (Image: Instagram)
Actor Mithun Chakraborty has signed a horror-comedy, which is scheduled to begin production by July-August. 

The actor, who was seen on the screen in Tashkent Files, has been away from the spotlight for a while reportedly due to his ongoing treatment for back pain. 

He will next be seen in Bhootiyapa, which features him alongside comedians Krushna Abhishek, Sugandha Mishra and Rajiv Thakur. The film is directed by Manoj Sharma. 

"When I narrated the film to Mithun da, he was very excited. He is absolutely fit and fine and told me he loved the script. I am thrilled to direct him and I think it will be a fun ride for all of us," Manoj told PTI. 

The director said Mithun will be in the role of a man who invites three stand-up comedians for a private performance in his mansion. 

"We are trying something new with the film, the genre of horror-comedy is new and we have a fantastic story and the cast to make it entertaining." 

Manoj is hoping for an April 2020 release for the film.

