After Telugu Picture Chamber, Ex-Minister Kadambur Raju Targets Dil Raju Over Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie Varisu is all set to hit the theatres. Vamshi Paidipalli, who primarily works in the Telugu industry, produced it, along with renowned Telugu film producer Dil Raju. Therefore, it may seem natural to the filmmakers to release the movie in both Tamil and Telugu on a large scale around the Pongal festival. While Tamil Nadu would allocate 500 screens to Varisu, the Telugu version will also receive a significant amount of screen time in the Telugu-speaking countries. About 40% of the theatres in the Andhra-Telangana area are under the control of producer Dil Raju, who intends to release Varisu in these theatres in Telugu.

First, the Telugu Picture Chamber and now former minister Kadambur Raju are protesting against a non-Telugu film having so many screens. The Telugu Film Chamber secretary Prasanna Kumar believes that Varisu should not be given precedence over the Pongal releases of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya.

In 2019, when Prasanna Kumar released Rajinikanth-starrer Petta in Telugu in the Telugu-speaking states, Dil Raju objected, arguing that only genuine Telugu films should be shown at the festival. But his choice to distribute Varisu in Telugu during Pongal now goes against what he said.

The distributors of Varisu are putting further pressure on Dil Raju to delay Varisu since they are under a lot of stress. The Telugu version may need to wait or Dil Raju may have to settle for fewer screens. Even if he can lock more screens for Varisu, if Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy both receive positive reviews, he might be obliged to give it up.

