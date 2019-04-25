After Thackeray, Amrita Rao Now Wants to Play a Dark Role in a Thriller

Actress Amrita Rao says she wants to explore a range of emotions onscreen with dark and different characters."I have been doing a lot of reading after Thackeray but most of the roles I have been offered so far are similar to what I have already done. And honestly, I do not want to repeat myself as a performer," Amrita told IANS."I am looking forward to playing something grey, something that is real, nuanced and where the audience can discover a new Amrita," added the actress, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award on Sunday for her last film Thackeray.Starting her acting career in 2002 in Bollywood with Ab Ke Baras, Amrita has worked in several films, including Ishq Vishq, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. Most recently, she essayed the role of Meena Tai Thackeray in the bilingual biopic of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray."It is easy to typecast and offer me a role which they (filmmakers) have already seen me in. But I am kicked about playing a role in a thriller. I want to play something dark and different. Being an ardent follower of thrillers and strong story-driven films, I have a desire to work with two filmmakers now—Sriram Raghavan and Ritesh Batra," she said.But Amrita believes the trend of typecasting is going away. "In the last few years, experimental, strong stories have done so well in the business as compared to formula films with stereotypical characters, that filmmakers are bound to invest in well-written stories. Perhaps that is why this is the golden time for storyteller and performers," Amrita said.