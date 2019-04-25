After Thackeray, Amrita Rao Now Wants to Play a Dark Role in a Thriller
Amrita Rao says she hasn’t been offered anything exciting since she starred in her last film Thackeray.
Actors Amrita Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from their film Thackeray. (Image: Instagram/Amrita Rao)
"I have been doing a lot of reading after Thackeray but most of the roles I have been offered so far are similar to what I have already done. And honestly, I do not want to repeat myself as a performer," Amrita told IANS.
"I am looking forward to playing something grey, something that is real, nuanced and where the audience can discover a new Amrita," added the actress, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award on Sunday for her last film Thackeray.
Starting her acting career in 2002 in Bollywood with Ab Ke Baras, Amrita has worked in several films, including Ishq Vishq, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. Most recently, she essayed the role of Meena Tai Thackeray in the bilingual biopic of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.
View this post on Instagram
Honored. Overwhelmed. Grateful. ❣️ To be Conferred with one of Indian Cinema's biggest awards #dadasahebphalkeexcellenceawards2018 - Best Debut Marathi Cinema... It is a feeling I cannot simply express in words! This award is dedicated to Producer @sanjay___raut, my Director @abhijitpanse my wonderful co-star @nawazuddin._siddiqui Prosthetic Makeup team @preetisheel Mr Ajit Andhare of @viacom18motionpictures @viacom18marathi And the whole team of #ThackerayTheFilm Outfit by @talkingthreadsofficial Outfit coordinated by @prachie_shah : Viral Mantra Makeup by @nehaseehra Look and accesorries coordinated by @surinakakkar Jewellery from @slshetdiamondhouse
"It is easy to typecast and offer me a role which they (filmmakers) have already seen me in. But I am kicked about playing a role in a thriller. I want to play something dark and different. Being an ardent follower of thrillers and strong story-driven films, I have a desire to work with two filmmakers now—Sriram Raghavan and Ritesh Batra," she said.
But Amrita believes the trend of typecasting is going away. "In the last few years, experimental, strong stories have done so well in the business as compared to formula films with stereotypical characters, that filmmakers are bound to invest in well-written stories. Perhaps that is why this is the golden time for storyteller and performers," Amrita said.
View this post on Instagram
BEING MEENATAI THACKERAY : Wasn’t Just Another “Character” For Me! #thackeraythefilm was Way more than special.. Team Thackeray Made the Journey Even More Memorable. And Now being conferred with the Prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeExcellenceAwards for Best Debut Marathi Cinema 🙏 #DSPEA2019
